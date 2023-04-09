McCann scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

McCann set up Adam Larsson on a breakaway out of the penalty box for the Kraken's fourth goal at 12:21 of the second period. In the third, McCann added a tally of his own. The 26-year-old forward has four goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. For the season, he's at 39 tallies, 68 points, 198 shots on net, 62 hits and a plus-19 rating. He's got as many as three chances to join the 40-goal club this season, a mark only 13 skaters have reached so far in 2022-23.