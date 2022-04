McCann logged an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

McCann set up a Yanni Gourde tally in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. During a three-game point streak, McCann has racked up a goal and three helpers. The 25-year-old forward has 45 points, 181 shots on net and a minus-26 rating in 68 contests overall.