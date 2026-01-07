McCann scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

McCann extended his point streak to five games (three goals, three assists) with this effort. The 29-year-old set up Berkly Catton's first NHL tally early in the second period before scoring a buzzer-beater on the power play to end that frame. McCann is up to eight goals, 14 points (five on the power play), 43 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-3 rating across 17 outings this season. As long as he can stay healthy, he should be productive for fantasy managers -- his most recent return from a lower-body injury has breathed some life into the Kraken's offense over the last couple of weeks.