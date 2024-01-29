McCann scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

McCann extended his point streak to six games with a goal on a quick rush, and he set up a Jordan Eberle tally just a couple of minutes later. During the streak, McCann has four goals and five helpers. He's found a home as the top-line center even with Matty Beniers (upper body) back from a brief absence. McCann has 20 goals, 35 points, 121 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 48 contests overall. He's reached the 20-goal mark in each of his three campaigns with the Kraken.