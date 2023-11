McCann scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

McCann helped out on an Adam Larsson goal in the first period before adding one of his own in the second. McCann has four points, including three goals, over his last five games. The 27-year-old forward is up to nine tallies, 13 points, 60 shots on net, 13 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 21 contests in a top-six role this season.