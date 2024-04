McCann opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

It was McCann's 29th tally of the season, putting him on the cusp of a second visit to the 30-goal plateau. With 61 points in 78 games, this is McCann's second most productive campaign in his nine-year career. While he didn't hit the heights of last season's 40-goal, 70-point breakout, the 27-year-old forward didn't disappear on fantasy managers.