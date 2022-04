McCann scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

McCann has surged late in the season with two goals and seven assists in his last nine games. The 25-year-old forward tallied with 1:01 left in the first period Wednesday. He's up to 27 goals, 49 points, 193 shots on net, 64 hits and a minus-27 rating through 72 outings. He'll have up to two more chances to achieve his first 50-point campaign.