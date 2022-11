McCann scored a first-period goal during Sunday's 5-4 victory over the host Ducks.

McCann, who has generated three goals in five games, connected 33 seconds into Sunday's Pacific Division encounter. The 26-year-old forward skated unchecked to the front of the net directly following a faceoff, received a pass from Jordan Eberle and beat goalie John Gibson on the game's second shot on goal. McCann added two shots as the Kraken improved to 10-1-1 after scoring first.