McCann will be Seattle's selection from Toronto in Wednesday's Expansion Draft, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

McCann was acquired by the Maples Leafs from Pittsburgh in exchange for Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick essentially to serve as a blocker for the rest of Toronto's roster. McCann's ability to play center and wing likely factored into the Kraken's decision to bring him into the organization, not to mentioned he's posted 14 goals and 30-plus points in back-to-back seasons while playing for the Penguins. Barring several elite forward additions, McCann should be a near-lock for the top-six in Seattle.