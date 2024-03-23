McCann notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

McCann set up Ryker Evans' first NHL tally in the third period. The helper ended a four-game slump for McCann, who has returned to centering the second line following the Kraken's trade of Alexander Wennberg to the Rangers. McCann is up to 54 points, 180 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-4 rating over 68 appearances. The 27-year-old's slowdown on offense has coincided with the Kraken's slump, though his top-six role and power-play usage makes him a solid depth forward in fantasy.