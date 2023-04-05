McCann registered an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

McCann won a board battle and set up Matty Beniers' long-range snipe into an empty net. Over his last 10 games, McCann has an excellent four goals, seven assists and 38 shots on net. The 26-year-old continues to enjoy a career year, in which he's produced 37 tallies, 26 helpers, 190 shots, 62 hits and a plus-14 rating through 74 outings.