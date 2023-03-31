McCann registered an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

McCann set up Matty Beniers' first-period marker. While he's been a prolific goal-scorer this season, McCann is also up to 25 assists on the year, including six over his last seven games. The 26-year-old has 60 points, 180 shots, 54 hits and a plus-11 rating through 71 appearances.