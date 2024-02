McCann scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

McCann has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games, with five goals and five assists in that span. The 27-year-old was often the top-line center before the All-Star break, but he was the right wing on the second line Saturday amid a bit of a lineup shuffle. McCann is up to 21 tallies, 36 points, 127 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 50 outings overall.