McCann scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

McCann has two points, six shots on net and a minus-3 rating over five games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old is up to 19 goals, 38 points, 109 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-6 rating over 49 appearances. He's close to securing a fifth straight 20-goal campaign despite significant missed time this season, which has been a rarity during his Seattle tenure.