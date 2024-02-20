McCann scored twice in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

McCann has been hot lately, and he did not disappoint Monday. After Moritz Seider found the back of the net to open the scoring, McCann answered with one of his own on a slapper on the power play from just inside the faceoff dot. He outworked a Detroit defenseman in the crease to shove the puck five-hole past goalie Alex Lyon in the second period for his 24th goal of the year. McCann also added six shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 17:52 of ice time. In the past 15 games, the 27-year old winger has 10 goals and nine assists. He still has some work to do to surpass his 40 goals from last season.