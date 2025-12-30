McCann scored a power-play goal on three shots and added five PIM in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

This was McCann's second game back after he missed seven contests due to a lower-body injury. He's been on the third line since his return, playing alongside Shane Wright and Berkly Catton, which could help unlock some offense for those young forwards. McCann is up to six goals, nine points, 32 shots on net, 14 hits and five PIM over 13 outings in an injury-plagued season so far.