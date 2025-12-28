McCann (lower body) is very likely to play Sunday against the Flyers, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

McCann has had a tough season from a health standpoint. He's missed the last seven games on top of the 10 games he missed due to injury earlier this season. As a result, the 29-year-old has only played 11 games this season, registering eight points (five goals, three assists) in those outings. He'll provide a big boost in the top-six for the Kraken should he return.