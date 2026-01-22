McCann scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

McCann had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games. This was his third multi-point outing in his last nine contests. The 29-year-old has been productive when healthy this season, collecting 11 goals, 21 points (nine on the power play), 61 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 25 appearances. Injuries will cost him the chance at a fourth straight 60-point campaign, but his current pace is in line with that level of production.