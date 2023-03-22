McCann scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

McCann put the Kraken up 3-1 in the second period, and he also banked a pass through the neutral zone on Adam Larsson's game-winner in overtime. With four points over his last three outings, McCann has moved past a two-game blip, which coincidentally came in a pair of matchups versus the Stars. The 26-year-old has 34 goals, 56 points, 167 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-9 rating through 67 contests overall.