McCann notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

McCann started a passing play down low that resulted in Alexander Wennberg's game-winning goal. With four goals and four helpers over his last eight outings, McCann hits the bye week and All-Star break in good form. The 26-year-old forward is at 23 tallies, 12 assists, 97 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 46 appearances. His shooting percentage is unsustainable at 23.7 percent, but if he can chip in with a bit more playmaking, he should be able to surpass his career high of 50 points from last season.