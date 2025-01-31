McCann notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

McCann has a goal and six helpers over his last six contests. He went 1-for-23 on shots in January, but earning 11 helpers over 15 games helped cushion the blow for most fantasy managers. The 28-year-old forward is up to the 40-point mark for the fourth straight campaign (14 goals, 26 helpers), and he's added 10 power-play points, 118 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 53 appearances.