McCann scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

One of McCann's helpers also came with the man advantage. The 26-year-old has been a bit boom-or-bust in January with three multi-point efforts and six scoreless outings. For the month, he's racked up seven goals and five helpers through 13 contests, putting him at 23 goals, 34 points (nine on the power play), 90 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 44 appearances.