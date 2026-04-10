McCann scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

McCann has scored in two of the last three games and has gotten back to the 20-goal mark on the year. The 29-year-old forward has reached that level in all five of his campaigns with the Kraken. He's at 39 points, 115 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-8 rating over 51 appearances this season. While McCann is firmly in a middle-six role, he's made good use of his opportunities when healthy to stay productive.