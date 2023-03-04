McCann scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both points came in the second period, giving the Kraken their first lead of the game. McCann has a five-game point streak going and has found the scoresheet in 10 of the last 11 contests, while Friday's tally gave him 30 on the season for the first time in his career, Next up for the 26-year-old -- he's two points shy of his second straight 50-point campaign.