McCann scored a goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

McCann was able to poke in a puck late in the second period, but that was all the Kraken could put up against Adin Hill. A late surge -- six goals and 15 points over the last 12 games -- has gotten McCann to the 60-point mark this season. He's added 198 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 47 hits and a plus-10 rating over 80 appearances. He's looked his best this year alongside Shane Wright and Andre Burakovsky, though McCann has been able to find success in a variety of spots in the lineup.