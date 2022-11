McCann scored a pair of goals on three shots, added four hits and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime win over the Kings.

McCann's two-goal effort made him the first Kraken skater to reach double-digit tallies in 2022-23. The 26-year-old has been sharp lately with five goals and two assists over his last six games. For the season, he's picked up 10 goals, five helpers, 41 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-4 rating in 19 contests.