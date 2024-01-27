McCann notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

McCann stayed warm Friday, helping out on an Oliver Bjorkstrand tally in the second period. Over his last eight games, McCann has 11 points, including four on the power play. He stayed on the top line Friday even with Matty Beniers (upper body) and Yanni Gourde (suspension) returning to supplement the Kraken's center depth. McCann is at 19 goals, 14 assists, 119 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 47 appearances this season.