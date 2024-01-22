McCann notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

McCann has four goals and four assists over his last six games, going scoreless in just one of the contests. He's been pressed into duty as a center with Matty Beniers (upper body) out and Yanni Gourde (suspension) also unavailable. McCann won just two of nine faceoffs Sunday, but his top-six role is safe while the Kraken deal with a handful of missing forwards. The 27-year-old has 18 goals, 12 assists, 114 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 45 appearances.