McCann scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

McCann opened the scoring at 19:36 of the first period, then helped out on goals by linemates Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers over the final 40 minutes. The 26-year-old McCann has three goals and three assists over his last three outings. For the season, he's at 38 tallies, 66 points, 194 shots, 62 hits and a plus-16 rating through 75 appearances. He's got four games left to push for his first 40-goal campaign.