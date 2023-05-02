McCann (undisclosed) didn't accompany the Kraken to Dallas for the start of the second round the playoffs, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

McCann hasn't traveled with the team since getting injured in Game 4 of the first round against Colorado on April 24. It's unclear at this time if he will be available to return to the lineup during the second round of the postseason. McCann racked up 40 goals and 70 points in 79 games during the regular season. Tye Kartye is projected to remain on the top line of the Kraken.