Kraken's Jared McCann: Resumes skating
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCann (lower body) skated away from the main group Sunday and should be ready for the start of the regular season, Sound of Hockey reports.
While McCann may sit out the remainder of the exhibition schedule, he is trending toward playing against Anaheim on Oct. 9. He compiled 22 goals, 61 points and 202 shots on net across 82 games during the 2024-25 regular season. Once healthy, McCann will probably occupy a top-six role and see power-play time.
More News
