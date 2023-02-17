McCann scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

McCann opened the scoring just 3:01 into the game with his first shorthanded goal of the season. He's scored three times and added an assist during his four-game point streak. The 26-year-old is one shy of matching his career-best 27 goals from last season, and he's at 39 points, 111 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-4 rating through 52 contests in 2022-23. His 23.4 shooting percentage is still extremely high, but even a sudden drop in effectiveness likely won't deny him a career year.