McCann (undisclosed) will miss Game 5 versus the Avalanche on Wednesday and will be out "probably longer than that" per head coach Dave Hakstol, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

McCann was injured on a late hit from Cale Makar in the first period, and it appears a quick return to action is not in the cards for the Kraken's leading goal scorer. With McCann out, expect Jesper Froden to enter the lineup in the bottom six, while Ryan Donato figures to be in the mix for more playing time after taking over many of McCann's minutes Monday.