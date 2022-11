McCann scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

McCann's 100th career tally came 4:42 into the first period on a feed from Matty Beniers. With goals in each of the last two games, McCann is warming up again. He's at seven goals, 10 points, 32 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 15 contests this season. A recent line shuffle has him up on the second line after he spent much of the first month in a third-line role.