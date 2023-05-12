McCann scored in his second game back from injury. It wasn't enough, however, as the Kraken lost to the Stars 5-2 on Thursday.

Though he scored 40 this season and has played 18 postseason games in his career, this was his first-ever playoff goal. Even more significant than the goal, however, was his deployment. In his first game back from injury, McCann played limited minutes in a depth role. On Thursday, he was moved up the lineup and looked more comfortable in an important role on the team, logging 17:33 of ice time with 1:47 of it coming on the power play.