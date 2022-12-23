McCann notched a first-period goal during a 6-5 shootout loss to the host Canucks on Thursday.

McCann entered Thursday with the NHL's top shooting percentage (25.4 percent) and proved he can score from just about anywhere on the ice. Surprising goalie Spencer Martin by shooting from beyond the blue line, instead of dumping the puck deep along the boards, the 26-year-old center opened Thursday's scoring with a shot from about 65 feet. McCann, who contributed two shots and one hit versus the Canucks, has collected nine goals in his past 12 outings.