McCann scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

A recent drop to the third line hasn't nullified McCann's effectiveness as arguably the Kraken's best shooter. The 27-year-old has three points over his last three contests, giving him four goals and a helper through nine outings this season. He's added 27 shots on net, nine PIM and a minus-5 rating. With Andre Burakovsky (upper body) likely out until at least December, McCann may stick with Yanni Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen for a while.