McCann scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

McCann is in a hot stretch with five goals and two assists over his last seven contests. The 27-year-old forward was moved off of the top line to a trio with Alexander Wennberg and Brandon Tanev in Monday's contest as head coach Dave Hakstol tries to spark the Kraken's offense amid a five-game losing streak. McCann has played well regardless of his placement in the lineup, racking up 12 goals, five assists, 75 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 26 outings.