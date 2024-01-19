McCann scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

McCann stayed hot with his fourth goal and seventh point over the last five games. With Matty Beniers (upper body) on injured reserve, McCann filled in as the first-line center, winning six of 10 faceoffs while playing between Jordan Eberle and Tomas Tatar. The 27-year-old McCann has experience as a center, and injuries have pressed him back into that role after spending the bulk of his first two seasons in Seattle as a winger. He has 18 goals, 29 points, 112 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 44 appearances.