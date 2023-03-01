McCann scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.
McCann gave Seattle a 2-1 lead, beating Jordan Binnington with a slapshot in the second period. The 26-year-old McCann has points in his three straight games and eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last eight contests. He's up to 27 goals, matching a career high, and 16 assists through 57 games this season.
More News
-
Kraken's Jared McCann: Collects helper in Sunday's loss•
-
Kraken's Jared McCann: Slides helper in loss•
-
Kraken's Jared McCann: Ups point streak to five games•
-
Kraken's Jared McCann: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Kraken's Jared McCann: Scores Tuesday•
-
Kraken's Jared McCann: Offers helper Sunday•