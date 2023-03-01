McCann scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

McCann gave Seattle a 2-1 lead, beating Jordan Binnington with a slapshot in the second period. The 26-year-old McCann has points in his three straight games and eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last eight contests. He's up to 27 goals, matching a career high, and 16 assists through 57 games this season.