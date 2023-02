McCann scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Winnipeg.

McCann gave Seattle a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal late in the second period after his shot ricocheted off a pair of Winnipeg defenders and past David Rittich. McCann now has points in three straight contests. He's up to 25 goals and 13 assists through 51 games this season.