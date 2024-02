McCann notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

McCann stayed warm by setting up a Will Borgen tally in the third period. The helper was McCann's 15th point over the last 12 contests. The 27-year-old forward is up to 37 points, 130 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-7 rating through 51 appearances this season. McCann has moved around the lineup a bit lately, but his usage typically settles into a top-six role with power-play time.