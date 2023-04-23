McCann logged an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

McCann snapped his four-game point drought with a helper on Matty Beniers' second-period tally. Through three playoff contests, McCann has added six shots on net, six hits, two PIM and a minus-1 rating, as the Kraken's top line hasn't gotten much going against the Avalanche's defense. If the Kraken are going to even things up in Monday's Game 4, McCann will likely need to build off this outing.