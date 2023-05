McCann (undisclosed) skated on his own Saturday, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

McCann skated before practice in a non-contact jersey. He was injured in Game 4 of the opening round on a late hit from Colorado defenseman Cale Makar. McCann has missed the last four games and remains without a concrete return timetable. The forward led the Kraken with 40 goals during the regular season but managed only one assist in four playoff games before his injury.