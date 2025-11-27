McCann notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

McCann logged 17:53 of ice time Wednesday, even after taking a high stick to the mouth on his first shift. This was his first game back from missing 17 contests due to a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old should fill a sizeable role for the Kraken moving forward. He's produced five points, 16 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-2 rating over six outings this season.