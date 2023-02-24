McCann notched an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Bruins.

McCann set up Matty Beniers' tally 40 seconds into the game. With three goals and three assists over his last seven contests, McCann continues to play well in a top-line role. The 26-year-old is up to 26 tallies, 15 helpers, 119 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-2 rating through 55 appearances. The increase in assists lately -- seven in his last 14 games -- bodes well for his ability to weather a drop from his lofty 21.8 shooting percentage.