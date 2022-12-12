McCann notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

McCann set up a Matty Beniers goal just 1:04 into the game. The assist was McCann's first in eight games, but he's been an effective finisher with five goals in that span. The 26-year-old has 12 tallies, six helpers, 51 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-6 rating through 24 contests. His penalty Sunday was his first of the season.