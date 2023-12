McCann logged an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

McCann set up Alexander Wennberg's third-period tally, which was the game-winner. This was McCann's fourth point (one goal, three assists) over his last five games. He's found himself alongside Wennberg and Brandon Tanev on the second line since the Kraken acquired Tomas Tatar from the Avalanche. McCann has 22 points, 91 shots on net, 17 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 35 outings overall.