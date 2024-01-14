McCann had two goals and an assist in a 7-4 win over Columbus on Saturday.

The goals were McCann's first in 10 games. His first goal knotted the game 2-2 in the first period. And his second at 6:17 of the thirst stood as the winner. McCann is well off last season's 40-goal, 70-point campaign, but that's no surprise - his 19 percent shooting rate was way above his career 12.3. But he does have 16 goals and 26 points in 41 games, which project to a third-straight 50-plus point campaign, and it might include 30 goals. McCann could be one of those second-half types that help you win a league.