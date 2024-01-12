McCann provided an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

McCann ended a four-game point drought with a helper on Tye Kartye's goal. The rest of the Kraken's experiment with McCann at center didn't go all that well -- he won just three of his 10 faceoffs. The 27-year-old has primarily played as a winger since joining Seattle in 2021-22. This season, he has 23 points, 98 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 40 appearances, a drop in production from last year's 70-point effort. He is currently toiling on the fourth line and may not have a path back to the top six unless there's an injury or a team-wide slump.